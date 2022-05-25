 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan drops hints about Alia Bhatt’s Darlings' release on Netflix: Video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan drops hints about Alia Bhatt’s Darlings release on Netflix: Video
Shah Rukh Khan drops hints about Alia Bhatt’s Darlings' release on Netflix: Video

Shah Rukh Khan has recently shared a post on his social media in which he teased that nobody asked him about Alia Bhatt’s starrer Darlings' release on Netflix.

On Tuesday, the Chak De actor took to Instagram to share a hilarious video featuring the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

In the reel, the 29-year-old actress could be seen sitting on a couch and talking to someone on mobile where she was about to say, “Darlings is coming on...” and then she changed the subject.

Interestingly, all the other cast members were seen dodging the same question whether their movie is coming out on OTT or not.

The King Khan of Bollywood jokingly remarked in the caption. 

“I’d love to tell you if Darlings is coming to Netflix or not,” he wrote. 

However, he complained, “But kisi ne poocha hi nahi (but no one asked me).”


For the unversed, Bhatt is collaborating second time with Om Shanti Om actor but this time as a co-producer as SRK's Red Chillies is also producing this movie.

Meanwhile, the video has already garnered 1.4 million views and over 400,000 likes since the time it was posted. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt drops heartfelt wish for 'father' & 'mentor' Karan Johar on his birthday

Alia Bhatt drops heartfelt wish for 'father' & 'mentor' Karan Johar on his birthday
Kareena Kapoor celebrates Karan Johar’s birthday: ‘No one like you’

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Karan Johar’s birthday: ‘No one like you’
Renowned actor Sajjad Kishwar passes away

Renowned actor Sajjad Kishwar passes away
Anushka Sharma glows in the sun as she flaunts her ‘tan’ in latest selfie

Anushka Sharma glows in the sun as she flaunts her ‘tan’ in latest selfie

Ayushmann Khurrana speaks on ‘witnessing’ pain of north-east India’s people

Ayushmann Khurrana speaks on ‘witnessing’ pain of north-east India’s people
Neetu Kapoor talks about consulting a psychiatrist after Rishi Kapoor passed away

Neetu Kapoor talks about consulting a psychiatrist after Rishi Kapoor passed away
Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts in latest pictures: SEE HERE

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts in latest pictures: SEE HERE
‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival: Watch

‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival: Watch
Sarwat Gilani slays spectators in a glittery mint green gown at Cannes red carpet

Sarwat Gilani slays spectators in a glittery mint green gown at Cannes red carpet
Karan Johar has legal rights to use Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban', claims record label ‘Moviebox’

Karan Johar has legal rights to use Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban', claims record label ‘Moviebox’
Kriti Sanon relaunches herself as an entrepreneur in fitness world: Photo

Kriti Sanon relaunches herself as an entrepreneur in fitness world: Photo
Sarmad Khoosat strikes resemblance to Andrew Garfield?

Sarmad Khoosat strikes resemblance to Andrew Garfield?

Latest

view all