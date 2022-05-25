 
pakistan
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali amid training

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali amid training

  • PAF spokesperson says pilot ejected safely.
  • Says no loss of life or property occurred.
  • Says a board of inquiry has been ordered to probe the crash.

ISLAMABAD: A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission, a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson said Wednesday.

However, no loss of life or property occurred as the pilot ejected from the aircraft safely. 

“A PAF trainer aircraft has crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission. Pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground," the statement said.

It further stated that a Board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

