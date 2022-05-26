 
world
Thursday May 26 2022
Watch: Goats 'chill' on trees

Thursday May 26, 2022

Argan goats on Argan trees.—Screengrab via Twitter/@TheSun
Argan goats on Argan trees.—Screengrab via Twitter/@TheSun

In an amusing video published by The Sun on Twitter, some goats can be seen "chilling" on a tree. A bunch of at least eight goats can be seen standing on branches of a tree, balancing themselves better than acrobats. 

The Sun reported that they are called Argan goats after the tree they love to climb. Argan goats can climb up branches up to 30-feet high to reach their "favourite" fruit. 

What motivates these goats? National Geographic reports that Argan trees possess a fruit that the goats desperately crave.

The trees are exclusively grown in southwestern Morocco and western Algeria. While they are not the most attractive trees in nature, they are highly valuable to Argan goats.

