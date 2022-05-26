 
Thursday May 26 2022
Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

Thursday May 26, 2022

Sanjay Dutt remembered his father Sunil Dutt on his 17th death anniversary as he penned an emotional note for him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the KGF chapter 2 actor shared picture with his father with a special message for him.

“Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me,” the 62-year-old actor captioned the post.

Sanjay added, “You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for.”

Concluding his note, the actor wrote, “You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!”

Actor’s wife Maanyata Dutt dropped hearts in the comments whereas Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and fashion designer Sussanne Khan commented, “Such a wonderful unique human being he was."

Actor and filmmaker Sunil Dutt breathed his last on May 25, 2005 after suffering a heart attack. He was married to actor Nargis and the couple shared three children; Sanjay, Priya and Namrata.

On the work front, Sanjay will be seen sharing the screen with Akhshay Kumar in historical drama Prithviraj and will appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor in period drama Shamshera.

