Mother Teresa Award winner appointed PM's head of strategic reforms

PM Shehbaz Sharif appoints Salman Sufi as Head of the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms

PM Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Salman Sufi as the head of his strategic reforms, the PM Office said on Thursday.

Sufi will be appointed on an honorary status and will be stationed at PM Office.

Sufi is an expert on public policy and has been awarded with the Mother Mary Teresa Award.



He was also enlisted among the world's five prominent personalities with the likes of US President Joe Biden, for working for women's rights.



The notification from PM Office further stated that the PM wants all ministries/divisions to collaborate with his reform plan.