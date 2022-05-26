 
sports
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Pak vs WI ODI: PCB moves series from Pindi to Multan amid political unrest

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Thursday May 26, 2022

Multan cricket stadium — YouTube/WASEEM NASEEM
In light of the political unrest in the country, the Pakistan-West Indies ODI series has been moved from Rawalpindi to Multan, according to sources.

The first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will take place on June 8.

According to the sources, the official announcement of the venue change is likely to take place later today (Thursday).

The administration allowed the match to be rescheduled due to the possibility of a conflict in Rawalpindi, said the sources.

The West Indies team is expected to arrive in Multan on June 5.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought guidelines from the federal government to decide on the future of the West Indies series, which is set to start on June 8 at the Pindi Stadium, despite the political unrest in the country's capital.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup 2023 qualifying round. It's also important for Pakistan since it's the start of a busy international cricket season for the national side in the months ahead.

