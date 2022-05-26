Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See

Anushka Sharma turned heads in a gorgeous black outfit as she attended the star-studded birthday bash of director Karan Johar.

The Bollywood diva looked ethereal in a black Elisabetta Franchi figure hugging dress as her hair fall beautifully on her shoulders in beachy waves.

The actor completed her look with golden bracelets and had a chain around her waist which gave her dress a more bling look which was the theme of the party.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor captioned the post, “Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine.”

In the comments section, the actor’s husband and cricket star Virat Kohli swooned over wife’s sizzling images as he dropped heart eye and heart emojis with a “Wow.”



Anushka’s pictures garnered praise from her peers in the industry as well including Preity Zinta, Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.

The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.