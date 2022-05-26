Multiple PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Asad Umar booked for riots in Islamabad

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan (C) waves at his party supporters during a rally in Islamabad on May 26, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against senior PTI leaders including, Chairman Imran Khan, for the riots that took place in Islamabad during the “Azadi March” on Wednesday.

Apart from Khan, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan have also been booked in the first information report (FIR), which was registered at the complaint of a sub-inspector (SI) named Asif Raza.



The police have registered two cases at the Kohsar Police Station for "rioting and arson".



The case has been registered against 150 people out of which 39 have been arrested. The case also mentions the burning of the metro bus stations at Islamabad's Jinnah Avenue, harming a government vehicle at the Express Chowk, and breaking the glass windows of Geo News and Jang office.



On Wednesday, the law and order situation in the federal capital turned chaotic after Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a jalsa at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.

But as PTI protesters continued to engage in violent clashes with the police and other law enforcement agencies and continued moving towards the D-Chowk defying the court's prohibition, the government decided to summon the army to control the situation and protect the government's offices located in the Red Zone.

The army was called in to control the situation under article 245 of the Constitution.

Riots were not only confined to Islamabad but also anarchy and chaos also spread in other cities of the country, including Karachi and Quetta, where protesters staged sit-ins. In Karachi, angry demonstrators set a police van ablaze at the Numaish Chowrangi, while several policemen, including a superintendent of police (SP), were injured as the protesters pelted stones at them. The police started aerial firing in a bid to disperse the protesters. But contrary to that, the number of people joining in the protest continued to increase.

Apart from that, violent scenes were also witnessed near the Khudadad Colony and Noorani Chowrangi of the metropolis. During the protests, Asif Hasan — a foreign news agency photographer — and Geo News cameraman Nasir Ali were also injured.