'Azadi March': GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid booked for shelling, firing on police

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid leads convoy amid tight security. — Twitter/@AbdulKhalidPTI

Police say GB chief minister's security team head, 50 cops also nominated as suspects.

Register case at Saddar Hassan Abdal police station.

FIR states CM Khursheed and security team shouted slogans against govt.

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Friday was booked in a case for allegedly shelling and opening fire on the police party during PTI's 'Azadi March'.

The case was registered at the Saddar Hassan Abdal police station on the police's behalf. The police said that the GB chief minister's chief security officer and 50 cops have also been nominated as suspects in the case.

The sections of the PPC imposed in case:

Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)

Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions)

Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)

Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon)

Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)

Section 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd)

Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)

As per the FIR, CM Khurshid and his security team shouted slogans against the government and administration and kept firing on police personnel.

CM Khurshid had led the convoy for the PTI long march from the GB. A tweet from Khurshid's official Twitter account said that his convoy faced obstacles for the first time at Hassan Abdal, which the PTI workers removed to advance.

Imran Khan, Asad Umar other PTI leaders booked for riots

The Islamabad Police on Thursday registered a case against senior 150 people including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others, for the riots that took place in Islamabad during the long march a day prior.

Apart from Khan, police also registered cases against PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The police registered two separate cases at the Kohsar Police Station for "rioting and arson".

Federal govt to take legal action against KP CM: interior minister

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah while speaking to Geo News said that the federal government had decided to take legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as well.

“KP CM's participation in (Azadi March) with armed police is an attack on the federation,” said the security czar of the country.

“Federal government employees deputed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa abetted PTI’s fitna march. It has been decided to take action against federal government police officers and deputed appointed in KP,” said Sanaullah, adding that "the officers used their posts against the law."

