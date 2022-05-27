Paul Stirling hopeful of playing for Islamabad United in next PSL

Irish batsman Paul Stirling. — Provided by the reporter

BIRMINGHAM: Irish batter Paul Stirling is hoping to be back with Islamabad United for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after enjoying his time with the franchise in this year’s edition.

Stirling joined Islamabad United as a replacement player in 2021 for the sixth edition of PSL and was re-signed by the franchise in the following edition in the silver category. He formed a very formidable opening pair with Alex Hales.

“I really enjoyed my time in PSL. Twice, I was there with Islamabad United and had a very good time on both occasions. Loved the place and love the hospitality, so hopefully, I will get back over there again,” the Irish batter told Geo.tv.

Stirling, who scored 187 runs in five innings including two fifties, had to leave the tournament midway as he was called for national duty after the Karachi leg of the tournament. However, he rejoined the franchise in the eliminator match against eventual winners Lahore Qalandars.

His decision to return to his team earned him a lot of respect and praise from United fans.

“I appreciate all their (Islamabad United fans) support they were brilliant. I’ve really felt the sort of a family vibe with Islamabad fans. I’m hoping to join them (fans) sometime in the future,” said Stirling.

The Irish batter praised his Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. However, in the T20 blast, he will be playing against his former skipper when his team takes on the Yorkshire Vikings.

“I know how good a cricketer he (Shadab Khan) is in all three facets of the game and his leadership as well. He’s a great overseas signing for Yorkshire. Hopefully, he won’t do well against us,” sniped Stirling.

The Irish batter was speaking after he smashed a century on his debut game for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast tournament against Northamptonshire Steelbacks at Edgbaston on Thursday

Speaking about his performance in the match, Stirling said that he had no plans to hit a ton in his first game of the tournament but it was nice for him to start the season with a century.

“Lovely pitch and a great ground to score some runs on. You walk to every game individually and try to do your plans. It came off today as my innings. It was my night and was a fantastic win at the end,” said the Irish.

“It’s just the first game and there are so many more games to come. I think we will assess the situation more in a couple of weeks’ time and see where we are after six games and see if we are still in the same position,” said Stirling.