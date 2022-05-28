 
pakistan
Saturday May 28 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

Sindh drafting law to aid civilian victims of terror attacks

Saturday May 28, 2022

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and legal adviser to the Sindh chief minister. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
  • Sindh government will introduce legislation to compensate civilian victims of terrorist attacks.
  • Law will be known as Sindh Civilian Victims of Terrorism (Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill 2022.
  • Another bill to establish a commission for minorities would be introduced soon, says Murtaza Wahab.

The Sindh government will introduce legislation to compensate civilian victims of terrorist attacks and their families immediately after the budget session, The News reported on Saturday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and legal adviser to the Sindh chief minister, stated this on Friday during a conference co-hosted by the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), the Sindh government, and the Aurat Foundation.

Wahab stated that the law would be known as the Sindh Civilian Victims of Terrorism (Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill 2022, and that the home and law departments had worked diligently to make it as effective as possible.

He told the conference that the bill would be taken up by the provincial cabinet shortly and then tabled in the Sindh Assembly immediately following the budget session. 

According to the law adviser, another bill to establish a commission for minorities would be introduced in the Sindh Assembly, and the government was consulting with the SHRC and the Aurat Foundation to improve its draft. He stated that the law prohibiting child marriages should be uniform across all provinces.

