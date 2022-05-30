 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham drops throwback pictures as he wishes his sister Lynne on birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

File Footage 

David Beckham sent wishes to his elder sister on the occasion of her 50th birthday as he dropped some throwback pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer shared a sweet old photograph with his siblings and another of his sis Lynne who likes to keep her life private.

“Happy 50th Lynne hope you have an amazing day sis you deserve it,” the 47-year-old sports star captioned the post.

He added, “P.s sorry about the second @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @tedbeckhamdavid sorry about the pic dad.”

In the first picture, a young David can be seen posing with his sisters alongside dad Ted Beckham and the next photo features a close up shot of the birthday girl.

The siblings had a strained relationship when Lynne married Colin Every in 1999 and David did not approve of her husband. However, it appears that the two have now made amends.

