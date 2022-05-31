Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

File Footage

The global sensation Priyanka Chopra is proud to see Asian Talent get the recognition at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the White Tiger star congratulated all the winners at the prestigious festival including Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq for his big win for Joyland.

Sharing a note for the winners, PeeCee wrote, “Cannes Film Festival 2022. Congratulations to all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.”

“It’s especially heartening to see the recognition for all the powerful talent from Asia,” the Bollywood diva added.

It was followed by story that featured the cast of Joyland which won the Jury Prize of the Un Certain Regard & Queer Palm. The later stories had the names of all Asian winners including the Best Screenplay and Best Actor.













Reacting to the story, Pakistani film director Sadiq thanked Priyanka for the special mention. Re-sharing his story, PeeCee again congratulated the artist.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to appear in Hollywood’s romantic comedy It's All Coming Back to Me and webs series Citadel. She will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.





