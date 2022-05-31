Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic

 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 31 2022
Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Priyanka Chopra has recently taken to Instagram to share a slew of photos of powerful talent from Asia who made it big this time at the Cannes Film Festival and congratulated all the winners.

Amongst these pictures, the Quantico star posted a photo of Joyland’s team, Pakistan’s first movie entry at the Cannes, that won jury prize in the Un Certain Regard and Queer Palm competition.

Saim Sadiq, the director of Joyland, who is already over the moon after receiving this prestigious award, re-shared the Padmavaat star’s story on his IG handle and thanked the global star in the caption.

He wrote, “Priyanka, Shukriya (Thank you).”

Meanwhile, Chopra again congratulated Sadiq by re-sharing his IG story on her social media handle.

Earlier, the movie’s team also shared a tear-jerky moment on social media in which the movie received a standing ovation from the audience after the screening at the Cannes.

To note, Joyland’s story revolves around a patriarchal family in Lahore that yearns for a baby boy who can carry forward their family lineage; however, their youngest son joins a dance theatre and falls in love with a trans woman.

