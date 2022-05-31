Hajj 2022: Govt revises expenses for this year's holy sojourn

Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. — Reuters/File

Govt approves a subsidy of Rs150,000 for each pilgrim.

Hajj expenses for northern region are up to Rs851,000.

Expenses for southern region are up to Rs860,000.

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor Tuesday announced the expenses of the government's Hajj scheme for year 2022.



Speaking at a press conference, Mufti Shakoor said the government has approved a subsidy of Rs150,000 for each pilgrim.

"The Hajj expenses for the northern region are up to Rs851,000 while the expenses for the southern region are up to Rs860,000."

The minister said that the mandatory expenses for the holy sojourn are 52%, airfare 21% and other expenses 27%.

Related items Ministry announces ban on female Hajj assistants

"The Hajj package is announced after the approval from the cabinet. We have inherited the expensive package from the previous PTI government. If it had not been overthrown, the expenses would have gone up to Rs1.1 million," said Mufti Shakoor.



The minister said that Hajj has been with a limited quota after two years, adding that Pakistan's quota has been reduced from 180,000 to 81,210 because of COVID-19. "The Saudi authorities are also worried over its delay and expenses."

The minister also said all the arrangements including Makkah and Madinah have been reviewed.

"The per head residence cost has been reduced from SAR2,600 to SAR2,100 while SAR27 will be collected from Pakistani pilgrims for three meals a day."

"We have completed the workshops of 80% of the pilgrims," he said, adding that the first flight will depart on June 6.