Tuesday May 31 2022
Hajj 2022: Govt revises expenses for this year's holy sojourn

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Govt approves a subsidy of Rs150,000 for each pilgrim.
  • Hajj expenses for northern region are up to Rs851,000.
  • Expenses for southern region are up to Rs860,000.

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor Tuesday announced the expenses of the government's Hajj scheme for year 2022.

Speaking at a press conference, Mufti Shakoor said the government has approved a subsidy of Rs150,000 for each pilgrim. 

"The Hajj expenses for the northern region are up to Rs851,000 while the expenses for the southern region are up to Rs860,000."

The minister said that the mandatory expenses for the holy sojourn are 52%, airfare 21% and other expenses 27%. 

"The Hajj package is announced after the approval from the cabinet. We have inherited the expensive package from the previous PTI government. If it had not been overthrown, the expenses would have gone up to Rs1.1 million," said Mufti Shakoor. 

The minister said that Hajj has been with a limited quota after two years, adding that Pakistan's quota has been reduced from 180,000 to 81,210 because of COVID-19. "The Saudi authorities are also worried over its delay and expenses."

The minister also said all the arrangements including Makkah and Madinah have been reviewed. 

"The per head residence cost has been reduced from SAR2,600 to SAR2,100 while SAR27 will be collected from Pakistani pilgrims for three meals a day." 

"We have completed the workshops of 80% of the pilgrims," he said, adding that the first flight will depart on June 6. 

Imran Khan more dangerous than terrorists, claims Maryam Nawaz

LHC orders inclusion of president, Punjab governor in case challenging CM Hamza’s election

LHC directs ECP to wrap up case on Punjab Assembly's reserved seats by June 2

Three suspects arrested in train gang-rape case: IG railways police

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar pitches Pakistan as investment hub in London

Exclusive — 'Thankful to Imran Khan govt to let a Pakistani travel to Israel,' says Anila Ali

Imran Khan denies contacting Malik Riaz for reconciliation with Asif Zardari

‘Attack on Centre’: Interior minister warns of ‘strict’ action against PTI in case of long march

PTI advises MNAs against partaking in verification process

BIEK: Karachi board announces new schedule for intermediate examination

Despite hours-long load shedding, NEPRA approves price hike of Rs3.99 per unit

More has to be done to strengthen bilateral trade: PM Shehbaz Sharif ahead of maiden Turkey visit

