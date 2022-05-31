ECP decreases NA seats to 336 in preliminary delimitation of constituencies

 
pakistan
Tuesday May 31 2022
The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File
  • There will be 266 general seats in National Assembly.
  • Balochistan will have 16 general seats, KP 45, Punjab 141, Sindh 61 and Islamabad 3.
  • Data shows 60 seats will be reserved for women. 10 for minorities. 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued the preliminary delimitation of constituencies in which it revised the National Assembly seats from 342 to 336.

According to the ECP's preliminary report, the number of general seats in the NA will decrease from 272 to 266. 

Balochistan will have 16 general seats in the NA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have 45, Punjab 141, Sindh 61, three seats will be of Islamabad. Seats of erstwhile federally administered tribal areas have been merged with KP.

On the other hand, women will have 60 reserved seats while minorities will have 10 seats. 

A National Assembly constituency in KP has been demarcated at 788,933 people, Islamabad 667,789, Punjab 780,069, Sindh 784,500, and Balochistan 77,946.

KP's NA will begin with Chitral from NA-1 to NA-45. 

Seats from Islamabad will be from NA-46 to NA-48, Punjab's constituencies will start from Attock's NA-49 and end at NA-189 in Rajanpur. 

Furthermore, Sindh's lower house seats will start from NA-190 Jacobabad and continue till NA-250 Karachi. While Balochistan's constituencies will be from NA-251 to NA-266.

Provincial assembly seats 

The Balochistan Assembly will have 65 seats overall out of which 51 will be general seats, KP Assembly will have 145 seats out of which 115 will be general seats. 

Punjab will have 371 seats out of which 297 will be general seats while the Sindh Assembly will have 168 seats out of which 130 will be general seats.

The ECP said that a constituency of KP Assembly will consist of 308,713 voters, Punjab Assembly 370,336, Sindh Assembly 368,112 and Balochistan Assembly 241,864. 

