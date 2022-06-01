 
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam

Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam

  • Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says hot weather shouldn't be an excuse as Pak vs WI series will be played at unprecedented time.
  • Says giving chance to players frequently needed to build team.
  • Says he dreams to be no 1 in all three formats of cricket.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday said that the national squad is excited to play in the upcoming home series against West Indies, slated to start on June 8 in Multan — the post COVID-19 scenario.

"It feels good to meet and interact with the media in this way [physically]," Babar said while addressing a press conference. The cricketers had been holding virtual press conferences and media talks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the Pak vs WI series has been planned at an unprecedented time, the Pakistan captain said that weather shouldn't be an excuse. He said that the national squad is preparing in full swing to play in such weather.

He said that the weather might be hot but the team is fully prepared, he added.

Further briefing the media about the preparations for the Pak vs WI series, Babar said that the tournament is of immense importance for Pakistan to score greater on the points table. He, however, said that Pakistan will play positive cricket and give their 100% as no team can be taken lightly.

'Good combo with Rizwan'

The Green shirts skipper said that commenting on giving Muhammad Haris a chance as an opening batsman would be immature now. He said that the combination of Muhammad Rizwan and him as the openers has been going well.

"We are aware of the bunch strength but we also have to consider our combination," he said.

The cricketer, however, said that the performance of Haris and other cricketers will be analysed in the camp.

Babar further stated that placing Shan Masood on a later position will be injustice as he plays in the top order. He assured of giving Masood a chance saying that the cricketer is in the selectors' view.

"I believe that I have to give a chance to players frequently to build the team," the cricketer added.

'Playing well in all formats requires hard-work'

Babar vowed to do well in Test cricket, saying that he is playing well in white ball cricket.

"I dream to be no 1 in all the three formats but for that hard work is needed," he said, adding that he is working hard to achieve this target.

Babar said that the Men in Green are practising with the 50-over World Cup matches in view. He said that the team played against Australia — in what was the first tour of the Kangaroos to Pakistan in 25 years — under the same idea and the upcoming series is also a part of the preparations World Cup.

