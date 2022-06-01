WATCH: Who is a 'donkey' in the eyes of Asad Umar?

Former minister for planning, development, and special initiatives Asad Umar has revealed who he thinks is a "khota (donkey)" in his eyes.



"...all these politicians are talking about the [army chief's appointment] in November. if someone thinks the chief will do what they ask him, then there is no bigger 'khota' than them," he said during an interview with a private TV channel.

The PTI secretary-general said that the moment the chief has been appointed, he becomes "independent".

The anchor asked the ex-minister whether the last November — when the new ISI chief was appointed after some hiccups — was the point when differences emerged between the PTI and the establishment.

"When we left the PM Office after this matter had concluded, a very senior member of our party told me: Asad jee, darar to par gae hai (Mr Asad, differences have emerged)."

The PTI leader said the party remains in contact with the politicians but noted that he was not aware whether the military was in contact with the PTI's top leadership.

Thumbnail image: PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar addressing a public gathering during “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” at Royal Road in Larkana, on February 28, 2022. — APP