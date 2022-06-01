 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Who is a 'donkey' in the eyes of Asad Umar?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Former minister for planning, development, and special initiatives Asad Umar has revealed who he thinks is a "khota (donkey)" in his eyes.

"...all these politicians are talking about the [army chief's appointment] in November. if someone thinks the chief will do what they ask him, then there is no bigger 'khota' than them," he said during an interview with a private TV channel.

The PTI secretary-general said that the moment the chief has been appointed, he becomes "independent".

The anchor asked the ex-minister whether the last November — when the new ISI chief was appointed after some hiccups — was the point when differences emerged between the PTI and the establishment.

"When we left the PM Office after this matter had concluded, a very senior member of our party told me: Asad jee, darar to par gae hai (Mr Asad, differences have emerged)."

The PTI leader said the party remains in contact with the politicians but noted that he was not aware whether the military was in contact with the PTI's top leadership.

Thumbnail image: PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar addressing a public gathering during “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” at Royal Road in Larkana, on February 28, 2022. — APP

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan renew pledge to upgrade bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan renew pledge to upgrade bilateral ties
Lahore court orders registering case against Rana Sanaullah for allegedly torturing lawyers

Lahore court orders registering case against Rana Sanaullah for allegedly torturing lawyers
SC seeks reports from ISI, others on whether court orders were violated in Islamabad riots

SC seeks reports from ISI, others on whether court orders were violated in Islamabad riots
Karachi superstore inferno leaves one dead

Karachi superstore inferno leaves one dead
IHC grants 10-day bail to Umar Gandapur in riots case in Islamabad

IHC grants 10-day bail to Umar Gandapur in riots case in Islamabad
Imaan Mazari denies allegations of encouraging mutiny

Imaan Mazari denies allegations of encouraging mutiny
Imran Khan to announce next march after Supreme Court's ruling on PTI's plea

Imran Khan to announce next march after Supreme Court's ruling on PTI's plea
PTI demands UN to probe 'state excesses, human rights violations' during 'Azadi March'

PTI demands UN to probe 'state excesses, human rights violations' during 'Azadi March'
Oxford launches new Pakistan programme

Oxford launches new Pakistan programme
PTI files plea in SC to obtain permission for another long march to Islamabad

PTI files plea in SC to obtain permission for another long march to Islamabad
Businessman Mian Mansha's plane en route to Turkey escapes accident

Businessman Mian Mansha's plane en route to Turkey escapes accident
ECP will continue to take decisions fearlessly: Sikandar Sultan Raja

ECP will continue to take decisions fearlessly: Sikandar Sultan Raja

Latest

view all