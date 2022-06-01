Jada Pinkett Smith gives her two cents on Will Smith’s Oscars incident

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on the Oscars incident two months after her husband Will Smith slapped the comedian Chris Rock for making a joke at her expense.



At the beginning of Wednesday's Red Table Talk, Jada, 50, said into the camera, "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," the Girls Trip actress continued.

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening," Jada concluded.



Will, 53, was banned from future ceremonies and related events for 10 years by the Academy for slapping Rock, 57, onstage during the March ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head.



