 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett Smith gives her two cents on Will Smith’s Oscars incident

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on the Oscars incident two months after her husband Will Smith slapped the comedian Chris Rock for making a joke at her expense.

At the beginning of Wednesday's Red Table Talk, Jada, 50, said into the camera, "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," the Girls Trip actress continued.

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening," Jada concluded.

Will, 53, was banned from future ceremonies and related events for 10 years by the Academy for slapping Rock, 57, onstage during the March ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Johnny Depp leaves London Hotel as jury reaches a verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp leaves London Hotel as jury reaches a verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp asks jurors to give him his 'life back' during defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp asks jurors to give him his 'life back' during defamation trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury reaches a verdict in bombshell defamation trial

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury reaches a verdict in bombshell defamation trial
Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside

Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside
Zendaya has the SWEETEST birthday wish for Tom Holland

Zendaya has the SWEETEST birthday wish for Tom Holland
Johnny Depp angers some of Jeff Beck's fans with his presence

Johnny Depp angers some of Jeff Beck's fans with his presence
Meghan Markle 'clinging' to Prince Harry for Jubilee support

Meghan Markle 'clinging' to Prince Harry for Jubilee support
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in the UK with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in the UK with Archie, Lilibet

Monica Lewinsky comments on Depp-Heard’s defamation trial: 'we are all guilty’

Monica Lewinsky comments on Depp-Heard’s defamation trial: 'we are all guilty’
Priyanka Chopra mourns singer KK’s death: ‘gone too soon’

Priyanka Chopra mourns singer KK’s death: ‘gone too soon’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK arrival steeped in ‘darkness’ for Palace aides

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK arrival steeped in ‘darkness’ for Palace aides

Latest

view all