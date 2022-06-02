FIA arrests two Pakistanis involved in criminal activities in Turkey

Logo of the FIA. — FIA website

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered FIA to prosecute the deported accused.

FIRs have been registered against the accused and more operations are underway.

FIA says criminal act created uproar and anger in Turkish society.

The cybercrime division of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained two Pakistanis involved in criminal activities and human smuggling to Turkey on Wednesday, Geo News said, citing an FIA spokesperson.

According to the FIA spokesperson's statement, "Two suspects, Muhammad Junaid and Ameer Khan, have been arrested for their involvement in the trafficking of illegal immigrants from Pakistan to Turkey. On addition, they had discreetly recorded footage of Turkish women in the streets and uploaded it to social media."

The FIA cybercrime division stated that legal action has been taken against illegal Pakistani immigrants in Turkey and their engagement in criminal activities.

"Their heinous behaviour sparked outrage and hatred in Turkish society and seriously tarnished the Turkish people's goodwill toward their Pakistani brethren," the report stated.

According to the FIA, First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against the accused, and additional operations for the arrest of their collaborators are underway.

"No one will be permitted to harm the brotherly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey. A spokesperson for the FIA stated in a statement that a crackdown has been initiated against all persons involved in human trafficking between Pakistan and Turkey.