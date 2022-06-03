 
Showbiz
Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's 49th wedding anniversary: Navya Nanda posts rare snaps

Bollywood’s beloved celebrity couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary today.

The couple has been showered with the heartiest messages from fans and fellow celebrities on the special occasion.

As the Abhimaan pair completes another year of togetherness, their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned to her Instagram Stories and shared several unseen photos of her grandparents.

Sharing the rare monochrome throwback click, Navya wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary” with a red heart emoticon.

Marking the special occasion, the Piku actor also shared a throwback photo on his IG account. He posted a still from his wedding, in which Jaya and he are seen amidst certain wedding rituals.


The Don actor thanked all of their fans and well-wishers for sending heartfelt wishes.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Brahmastra, Uunchai and other films.

