 
sports
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Pak vs WI: ODI series to neither have digital screens nor buggy camera

By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Friday Jun 03, 2022

The picture shows a digital screen and a buggy camera. — Twitter
The picture shows a digital screen and a buggy camera. — Twitter

  • Sources say buggy camera, digital screens have been eliminated since last historic home tour of Australia.
  • Matches to be recorded by 21 full high-definition cameras.
  • Production includes full version of Hawkeye with all DRS enhancements. 

KARACHI: The three-match one-day internationals (ODI) series against West Indies in Multan from June 8 to 12 will neither have digital screens nor a buggy camera.

Sources privy to the matter said that the buggy camera and the digital screens have been eliminated in the production set-up from the last historic home tour of Australia.

The digital screens on the boundary were installed for the first time in Pakistan when the Australian team toured the country after 23 years.

The Buggy camera was also used for exclusive coverage throughout the tour. However, the ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will be without these technologies.

Meanwhile, the matches will be produced by 21 full high-definition cameras. The production includes the full version of Hawkeye with all the DRS enhancements. "The matches will be telecasted around the world through SKY UK (United Kingdom), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), SuperSports (Sub-Saharan Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sony (South Asia excluding Pakistan), Willow Sports (North America), Etisalat CricLife (the Middle East & North Africa) and ICC TV (Non-Broadcast Territories)," stated PCB.

The production crew will start reaching the venue on June 5. Local people in the production company, who are busy in producing live coverage of ongoing Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka women here at Southend Club, will reach the venue by June 6.

It must be noted here that international cricket is returning to Multan after 14 years. The last time, Pakistan played an ODI against Bangladesh at Multan Cricket Stadium on April 16, 2008. 

More From Sports:

PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday

PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday
Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood

Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood
Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam

Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam
Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter

Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter
Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali
FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty

FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty
Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar

Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar
Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup

Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup
Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB

Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB
The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history

The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history
Pandya tipped as future India captain after Gujarat's IPL fairytale

Pandya tipped as future India captain after Gujarat's IPL fairytale
Global Zalmi team wins European Cricket Series title

Global Zalmi team wins European Cricket Series title

Latest

view all