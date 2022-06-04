 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
NANoor Aftab

Govt authorises ISI to vet appointments, promotions of public officials

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

PM Shehbaz Shaif addresses the nation in this file photo. — APP/file
  • Federal government has authorised Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to act as Special Vetting Agency (SVA).
  • ISI will screen all public officials before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted.
  • The government's plan to screen high-level candidates focuses on improving performance.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has authorised Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to act as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verifying and screening all public officials before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted.

The notification No. F. No. 5/2021-CP-VI issued on June 2, 2022 stated: "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments and promotions."

The sources told The News that the decision of the government to screen people before their appointment, posting or promotion to high posts aims at improving the performance of the government and ensuring transparency among bureaucrats and other public office holders, who are often accused of malpractices for personal gains.

"At the moment, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at the federal and Special Branch at the provincial level have the authority to inspect and examine the appointments/ postings/promotions. The government initially sorted out modalities and shared its plan with the relevant authorities, after which this decision has been taken with consensus among all the stakeholders," the sources said.

