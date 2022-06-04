Twinkle Khanna plays Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’ on guitar

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has become a popular social media personality as she keeps her fans and followers entertained with her witty and interesting posts.

Today, the Mrs. Funnybones author, who often shares rare glimpses of her life with fans, took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself in which she is seen learning guitar.





Flaunting her newly learned skill, the former Bollywood actress, 47, played the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's popular song, Jaadu Teri Nazar, from his 1993 released film, Darr.

Sharing the video, Twinkle captioned it: "Age is a number that you can toss in the bin. It’s never too late to start learning a new skill. Despite being tone deaf, wanting to bond with my little one who plays and to strengthen neural connections, I have decided to start learning to play the guitar. One day, I may even get good at this :)"

The writer’s video received love and praise from many fans and fellow stars.

Recently, the mother of two also announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film.