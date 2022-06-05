 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Bannu, North Waziristan districts

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Image showing soldiers sitting in a truck during patrol. — AFP/ File
  • During intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed — five in Jani Khel and two in North Waziristan District.
  • Security forces also recover weapons and ammunition from slain terrorists' hideout.
  • Per ISPR, those killed were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Security forces have killed seven terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBOs were conducted in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district and Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, respectively, after security forces received reports regarding the presence of terrorists there.

During the intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed — five in Jani Khel and two in North Waziristan District.

Following the operations, security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorists' hideout.

According to the ISPR, those killed were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Meanwhile, locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

