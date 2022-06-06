PTI MNA threatens to carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan

MNA says he will not spare the rulers, their children if they harm Imran Khan.

He says he will carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan.

Earlier, PTI also warned of strong backlash if Imran Khan is arrested.

PTI MNA Attaullah Niazi Monday threatened the coalition government that he "would carry out a suicide attack" in case something happens to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.



Attaullah, in a video statement, said that if those ruling the country tried hurting Khan, he will neither spare them nor their children.

"There are thousands of other suicide bombers, like me, ready to blow themselves up [if anything happens to Khan]," he added.



PTI warns of 'strong backlash' if Imran Khan is arrested



Following Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's warning that the PTI chairman will possibly be arrested upon the expiry of his bail, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that if Khan was taken into custody, it will prompt a "strong backlash" from party workers.

“The PTI will retaliate in a strong manner if Imran Khan is arrested. And if PTI workers receive news of Khan’s arrest, they should come upon with a quick response to it,” said Qureshi.

“Arresting Imran Khan will be a political mistake,” said Qureshi, as he also used the press conference to direct the party workers to start preparing their response to Khan’s arrest if it happens.

A day prior, Sanaullah said that the decision to deploy security officials at Bani Gala to guard former prime minister Imran was made as per the law, however, once his bail expires, the same "security officials" will arrest him.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv