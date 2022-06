Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives guard of honor on his arrival in the PM House during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 12, 2022. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan Monday launched the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Abubakar Umer confirmed the news, adding that the initiative has been taken to strengthen the bond and engagement with the brotherly people of Arab countries.

“Twitter handle to follow: @ShehbazAr,” he announced.