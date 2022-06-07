Which austerity measures has government adopted?

In a bid to deal with the rising inflation in the country and to save the government's expenditure, the Centre has decided to adopt some austerity measures.
Here is a list of the measures that the government has adopted to control unnecessary expenditure:
- Ban all government officials from making unnecessary foreign trips.
- Ban on renovation and construction of all government offices.
- Ban on purchase of government vehicles.
- Decrease in the quota of utility bills of government workers by 10%.
- Ban on hi-tea, lunches, and dinners at government offices.
- Ban on medical treatment abroad for government officials.
- Withdrawal of vehicles or allowances from government employees.
- The petrol quota of government officials and the cabinet slashed by 40%.
- Work from home on Fridays.
- Street lights too run on alternate nights.
- Government meetings to be held virtually.