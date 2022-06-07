Police arrest cow for killing 12-year-old boy

Police arrest cow for killing a 12-year-old boy in South Sudan. — AFP/File

In another bizarre incident, a cow and its owner have been arrested after the animal killed a 12-year-old boy in Africa's South Sudan.

The cow attacked the little boy last week while it was walking, instantly killing the child, reported NDTV, citing the police statement. The incident took place in Lakes State.

“The bull is now under arrest at a police station in Rumbek Central County. The boy was taken to hospital for post-mortem and he was taken home for burial," said the police spokesperson.

Less than a month before, police had arrested a sheep for killing a woman and sentenced it to three years in prison.

The sheep was charged for attacking a 45-year-old woman and was taken into custody after it "headbutted" the woman repeatedly, eventually killing her.

