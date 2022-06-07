 
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Talha Hashmi

Ossification test reveals Dua Zahra's age 16 or 17

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Dua Zahra (L) and her husband Zaheer Ahmed. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live
  • Radiologist says Dua Zahra is aged around 16 or 17 years old.
  • The SHC had ordered to conduct a test on Dua to determine her age. 
  • Police recovered Dua after 1.5 months from Bahawalnagar.

The ossification test carried out on Dua Zahra on Tuesday has revealed that the girl is between 16 to 17 years of age while it has also been confirmed by radiologist Dr Saba Jamil.

Dua — the 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — was brought before the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday. 

However, Dua's father Mehdi Kazmi has expressed reservations over the medical report of his daughter and termed it "a false report".

In this regard, Kazmi wrote a letter to the health secretary, demanding another medical test for his daughter in the presence of the parents. He also demanded that a medical board be formed to verify Dua's age.

He said that action should be taken against those involved in the fake medical test and reports. 

"We have all the documents of Dua's age and her date of birth is April 27, 2008. We were not allowed to meet our daughter and the investigation officers are also hesitating to conduct a DNA test," he added. 

The SHC had ordered the authorities to conduct a test on Dua to determine her actual age and present her before the court again on June 8. 

On Sunday, Dua was recovered by the police from the Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar after 1.5 months of being away from her Karachi home.

Confirming the report, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh said that Dua and her husband had been taken into protective custody. The couple was recovered from a lawyer’s house by the CIA police.

Earlier, Dua's family had lodged a report about her abduction on April 16, however, she later revealed on the internet that she had tied the knot with Zaheer.

