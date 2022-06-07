Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan Akhtar dedicated a heart-felt note for 'Ms. Marvel' team, including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shortly before release

Renowned Indian star Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday penned a long statement of gratitude for the crew of Ms Marvel, including Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her ‘guidance’.

Akhtar, whose role in Ms Marvel is yet to be revealed, started his tweet off by writing: “The post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is.”

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara then went on to give a special shout out to Obaid-Chinoy, saying: “It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it.”

He then went on to share his appreciation for Marvel itself, writing: “It is in appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness.”

“This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent.”

Akhtar then moved to conclude his note, saying: “And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, team Ms Marvel.”

He also shared the show’s premiere date: Tomorrow, 8th June, will see the release of the first episode of Ms Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar.”