Dua Zahra tells mother she wants to come home

Dua Zahra (R) and Zaheer Ahmed (L) being shifted to SHC for the first time after being recovered. — Geo News screengrab

SHC reserves verdict in Dua Zahra case.

Allows parents to meet Dua Zahra for 10 minutes in judge's chamber.

Teenager's father challenges results of test to determine age.

KARACHI: Dua Zahra — the teenager who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — reportedly told her mother that she wants to come home in a meeting held on Sindh High Court's (SHC) orders.



On Monday, Dua had refused to meet her parents. It was the first time she was presented before the SHC after she was recovered by the Punjab police more than one-and-a-half months into her mysterious disappearance.

Today, police presented Dua and her husband Zaheer before the court after the ossification test as per the court's orders passed in the last hearing.

In a meeting held at a judge's chamber, however, Dua said that she wants to come home, her mother said.

"My daughter said in the meeting that I want to go home. Dua said she will give her statement in court," the mother said, adding that police did not present her daughter in court and took her to a shelter home.

During today's hearing, Justice Junaid Ghaffar allowed Dua's parents to meet her for 10 minutes.



"You can meet her [...] We will arrange a meeting in the chamber and issue an order today," the judge said.

After the meeting, Dua's mother claimed that her daughter said during it that she wants to go home.

Court reserves verdict

Meanwhile, Sindh prosecutor-general informed the court that Dua and Zaheer have to be presented in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on June 10, requesting to dispose of the petition and forward the case to the trial court.

He also requested the court transfer Dua's custody to the Punjab Police to present her before the LHC.

However, Dua's father Mehdi Kazmi protested that it is Karachi's case.



"I have been married for 17 years, how could my daughter be 17 years old?" he argued.

At this, Justice Ghaffar remarked that the SHC had the petition seeking recovery which has now been made.

"Present whatever you want to present in the trial court," the judge said while disposing off Kazmi's petition Dua's recovery.

Justice Ghaffar remarked that the court has Dua's statement and it has to see the verdicts of the Supreme Court and federal and sharia courts.

Later, the court reserved its verdict in the case after hearing arguments.

Dua Zahra's father challenges test report

The SHC had ordered the authorities to conduct an ossification test to determine Dua Zahra's age. She had claimed to be 18 years old — old enough to marry out of her own free will.



The ossification test report, however, suggested Dua's is 16 or 17 years old. The report was also confirmed by a radiologist, Dr Saba Jamil. However, Dua's father Kazmi has expressed reservations over the medical report of his daughter and termed it "false".

He challenged the report in court.

Talking to the media, Mehdi's counsel Altaf Khoso said the report is based on malafide intent and that they have all the documents that provide evidence for Dua's age.



"No medical board was formed for the determination of Dua's age and a junior doctor prepared the report but the court has to decide," Khoso said.