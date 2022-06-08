WATCH: Why did Maryam Nawaz tear up during Instagram live?

Image collage showing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tearing up during an address. — Screengrab via Twitter

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz recently addressed the public and her supporters during an Instagram live session to discuss the political affairs of the country as well as different projects that the coalition government plans to work on.



Meanwhile, national songs were also played in the background to boost the morale of the masses.

A clip from the live session went viral on social media where Maryam was seen wiping her tears off while the song "Ye watan tumhara hai tum ho pasbaan is kay" played in the background.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, who said that Maryam had tears in her eyes because "she cares for Pakistan."

"Nobody noticed but Maryam Nawaz had tears in her eyes while listening to 'Yeh Watan'. She cares for Pakistan! The sad part is, PML-N always came in power during tough economic times, the good part is, PML-N always delivered on time! We can and we will," the user wrote.

The video was retweeted by Maryam along with the caption: "I am in love with Pakistan."



