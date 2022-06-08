 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Why did Maryam Nawaz tear up during Instagram live?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Image collage showing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tearing up during an address. — Screengrab  via Twitter
Image collage showing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tearing up during an address. — Screengrab  via Twitter

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz recently addressed the public and her supporters during an Instagram live session to discuss the political affairs of the country as well as different projects that the coalition government plans to work on. 

Meanwhile, national songs were also played in the background to boost the morale of the masses.

A clip from the live session went viral on social media where Maryam was seen wiping her tears off while the song "Ye watan tumhara hai tum ho pasbaan is kay" played in the background.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, who said that Maryam had tears in her eyes because "she cares for Pakistan."

"Nobody noticed but Maryam Nawaz had tears in her eyes while listening to 'Yeh Watan'. She cares for Pakistan! The sad part is, PML-N always came in power during tough economic times, the good part is, PML-N always delivered on time! We can and we will," the user wrote.

The video was retweeted by Maryam along with the caption: "I am in love with Pakistan."


More From Pakistan:

'You are a disgusting person': PTI, PML-N senators exchange hot words

'You are a disgusting person': PTI, PML-N senators exchange hot words
SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate

SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate
22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway in Quetta

22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway in Quetta
Imran's 'buddy' Trump also faces similar inquiry as Toshakhana scandal

Imran's 'buddy' Trump also faces similar inquiry as Toshakhana scandal
Rawalpindi university torturing stray animals to teach students, say activists

Rawalpindi university torturing stray animals to teach students, say activists

No more weddings after 10pm in Islamabad, govt decides

No more weddings after 10pm in Islamabad, govt decides
Early elections will push country into default: Shahid Khaqan

Early elections will push country into default: Shahid Khaqan
Ossification test reveals Dua Zahra's age 16 or 17

Ossification test reveals Dua Zahra's age 16 or 17
Four terrorists gunned down following two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

Four terrorists gunned down following two separate operations in KP, Balochistan
India must be held accountable for stifling rights of religious minorities, foreign secretary tells OIC envoys

India must be held accountable for stifling rights of religious minorities, foreign secretary tells OIC envoys
Fact check: Government has not announced an increase in petrol price

Fact check: Government has not announced an increase in petrol price
PTI's movement will not stop, do whatever you want: Imran Khan tells govt

PTI's movement will not stop, do whatever you want: Imran Khan tells govt

Latest

view all