 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Hussain Ellahi quits PML-Q over its support for Shehbaz-led 'imported' govt

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

PML-Q MNA Hussain Ellahi addressing a gathering in his constituency. — Twitter/Hussain Ellahi
PML-Q MNA Hussain Ellahi addressing a gathering in his constituency. — Twitter/Hussain Ellahi

  • Hussain Ellahi is the son of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain who is the brother of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.
  • MNA says that he will be deciding his future with Moonis Elahi, the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi. 
  • Moonis has retweeted a report by a private TV channel claiming that fissures within the PML-Q had come out in the open. 

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain's son Hussain Ellahi announced on Wednesday that he is parting ways with PML-Q over the support offered by the party to the Shehbaz Sharif-led "imported government".

"I've always said my country is first for me and keeping that in mind I have decided that my political journey with PML-Q must come to an end," tweeted Hussain. 

Hussain is the son of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, who is the brother of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.  

The MNA elected from Gujrat, shared that he will be deciding his future with Moonis Elahi, the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi. He added that he cannot be in a party that supports the Shehbaz Sharif-led "imported government".

Hussain Ellahi quits PML-Q over its support for Shehbaz-led imported govt

Former federal minister Moonis also retweeted Hussain's tweet, prompting speculations that there were differences within the party.

Although the party has time and again claimed that this is not the case and that they were on the same page, Hussain's labelling of the ruling parties' coalition as an "imported government" suggests otherwise.

Not only this, Moonis has retweeted a report by a private TV channel claiming that fissures within the PML-Q had come out in the open. The report states that one section of the party backs the PTI, while the other is in support of the PML-N.

Moonis — the son of Pervaiz Elahi — was a federal minister during the PTI era, while Chaudhry Salik Hussain — the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — is currently a federal minister in the coalition government.

More From Pakistan:

Federal govt restores Saturday as weekly holiday

Federal govt restores Saturday as weekly holiday
It's my responsibility to confirm PTI members resigned sans pressure: NA speaker

It's my responsibility to confirm PTI members resigned sans pressure: NA speaker
People involved in 'peddling malicious allegations' against leadership to face legal action, warns army

People involved in 'peddling malicious allegations' against leadership to face legal action, warns army
COAS Gen Bajwa expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

COAS Gen Bajwa expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad
NEC backs closing of markets countrywide at 8:30pm

NEC backs closing of markets countrywide at 8:30pm
'They will not do anything without America's approval,' Imran Khan rebukes govt

'They will not do anything without America's approval,' Imran Khan rebukes govt
IHC grants bail to TikToker Dolly in Margalla Hills' forest fire case

IHC grants bail to TikToker Dolly in Margalla Hills' forest fire case
WATCH: Why did Maryam Nawaz tear up during Instagram live?

WATCH: Why did Maryam Nawaz tear up during Instagram live?
'You are a disgusting person': PTI, PML-N senators exchange hot words

'You are a disgusting person': PTI, PML-N senators exchange hot words
SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate

SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate
22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway in Quetta

22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway in Quetta
Imran's 'buddy' Trump also faces similar inquiry as Toshakhana scandal

Imran's 'buddy' Trump also faces similar inquiry as Toshakhana scandal

Latest

view all