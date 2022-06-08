Hussain Ellahi quits PML-Q over its support for Shehbaz-led 'imported' govt

PML-Q MNA Hussain Ellahi addressing a gathering in his constituency. — Twitter/Hussain Ellahi

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain's son Hussain Ellahi announced on Wednesday that he is parting ways with PML-Q over the support offered by the party to the Shehbaz Sharif-led "imported government".

"I've always said my country is first for me and keeping that in mind I have decided that my political journey with PML-Q must come to an end," tweeted Hussain.

Hussain is the son of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, who is the brother of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The MNA elected from Gujrat, shared that he will be deciding his future with Moonis Elahi, the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi. He added that he cannot be in a party that supports the Shehbaz Sharif-led "imported government".

Former federal minister Moonis also retweeted Hussain's tweet, prompting speculations that there were differences within the party.

Although the party has time and again claimed that this is not the case and that they were on the same page, Hussain's labelling of the ruling parties' coalition as an "imported government" suggests otherwise.



Not only this, Moonis has retweeted a report by a private TV channel claiming that fissures within the PML-Q had come out in the open. The report states that one section of the party backs the PTI, while the other is in support of the PML-N.

Moonis — the son of Pervaiz Elahi — was a federal minister during the PTI era, while Chaudhry Salik Hussain — the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — is currently a federal minister in the coalition government.