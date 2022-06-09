Swedish woman allegedly raped by guard in Islamabad

Islamabad police and security personnel stand guard at a road. — AFP

Abpara Police take immediate action on foreigner's complaint and take suspect into custody after registering a case

Swedish woman has been living in Islamabad since the start of 2022, says FIR.

Says she was asleep in her room when her guard assaulted her.

ISLAMABAD: A Swedish woman, who works at an international organisation in Pakistan, has alleged that she was raped by her security guard in her house in G6/4 in Islamabad on Tuesday night, The News reported Thursday.



Taking action on the foreigner's complaint, the Abpara Police registered a case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched investigations after taking the accused into custody.

According to the FIR, the Swedish national woman has been living in the federal capital since the start of 2022.

"I was asleep in my bedroom at around 11:30pm when some noise woke me up and I sensed someone's presence in the room. Then someone attacked me from behind but I couldn't recognise who it was due to the dark," the complainant said in the FIR.

She said that the attacker was a lot more powerful than her as he gagged her mouth with his hands and raped her.

"I felt so suffocated that I could have died," she added.

The victim said that she recognised the assaulter when she requested him to let her go to the washroom. She said that the rapist was her guard, deployed by a security company at her house.