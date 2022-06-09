Ex-bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema appointed PM's adviser on establishment

Ahad Khan. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Former bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema has been appointed as the Prime Minister's Adviser on Establishment.

An official notification for Cheema's appointment stated that his designation will be equal to that of a federal minister's.

"In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 93 of the Constitution of Pakistan [...] President, on the advice of Prime Minister, is pleased to appoint Ahad Khan Cheema as the Adviser to the PM on Establishment, with status of a federal minister, with immediate effect," the statement read.