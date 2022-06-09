 
sports
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Reuters

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action

By
Reuters

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan Nets - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 2, 2019 Pakistans Mohammad Hasnain during nets. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan Nets - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 2, 2019 Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain during nets. — Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after remodelling his action, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year. 

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was now "within the 15-degree level of tolerance".

"As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide," the PCB statement read.

Hasnain underwent a reassessment of his bowling action last month in Lahore and the report has been verified by Cricket Australia's independent experts, the board added.

The right-arm fast bowler had been a regular part of Pakistan's white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.

More From Sports:

Watch 'superman' Shadab Khan's flying catch

Watch 'superman' Shadab Khan's flying catch

Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to become fastest skipper to 1,000 ODI runs

Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to become fastest skipper to 1,000 ODI runs
Former cricket coach wins claim against Yorkshire after racism row

Former cricket coach wins claim against Yorkshire after racism row
At trophy unveiling ceremony, Pakistan’s football captain regrets not being part of World Cup

At trophy unveiling ceremony, Pakistan’s football captain regrets not being part of World Cup
PAK vs WI 2022: Young Abdul Hadi lives his dream while bowling to Babar Azam

PAK vs WI 2022: Young Abdul Hadi lives his dream while bowling to Babar Azam
Virat Kohli becomes world's most-followed cricketer on Instagram

Virat Kohli becomes world's most-followed cricketer on Instagram
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam guides Pakistan to five-wicket victory over West Indies in first ODI

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam guides Pakistan to five-wicket victory over West Indies in first ODI
PAK vs WI 2022: Mohammad Rizwan cleans ground after training, sends message to Multan

PAK vs WI 2022: Mohammad Rizwan cleans ground after training, sends message to Multan
WATCH: FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy tours Pakistan

WATCH: FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy tours Pakistan
Lack of ODI cricket is costing Babar Azam

Lack of ODI cricket is costing Babar Azam
Ramiz Raja insisted on staging ODI series in Multan despite hot weather, say sources

Ramiz Raja insisted on staging ODI series in Multan despite hot weather, say sources
Pak vs WI: Fans share fun moment with Hassan Ali during practice

Pak vs WI: Fans share fun moment with Hassan Ali during practice

Latest

view all