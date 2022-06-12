NA to hold debate on BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Prophet (PBUH)

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chairs session of National Assembly. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif requests NA to adopt resolution condemning BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks.

Denounces violation of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) honour

NA speaker accepts request, allots one hour for discussion before budget debate.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to hold a debate, and subsequently adopt a resolution to condemn BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the upcoming session of the assembly on Monday, The News reported.



In a statement issued on Twitter, the premier denounced the violation of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) honour and said that the sacrilegious remarks have hurt the sentiments of 1.25 billion Muslims across the world.

"We want to give the entire world a clear message by passing a resolution that we are ready to render any sacrifice for the honour of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," Shehbaz wrote.

Accepting PM Shehbaz Sharif's request, NA Speaker Ashraf decided to discuss the issue of derogatory remarks by the fascist BJP leaders during the budget session of the assembly today.



He allotted one hour for the discussion and invited the Opposition to attend the session. He said this was not a matter concerning a political party or an individual but a matter of faith. The discussion on the issue would be followed by a debate on the budget.