 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
MAMuhammad Anis

NA to hold debate on BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Prophet (PBUH)

By
MAMuhammad Anis

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chairs session of National Assembly. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan
NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chairs session of National Assembly. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif requests NA to adopt resolution condemning BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks.
  • Denounces violation of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) honour
  • NA speaker accepts request, allots one hour for discussion before budget debate.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to hold a debate, and subsequently adopt a resolution to condemn BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the upcoming session of the assembly on Monday, The News reported.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the premier denounced the violation of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) honour and said that the sacrilegious remarks have hurt the sentiments of 1.25 billion Muslims across the world.

"We want to give the entire world a clear message by passing a resolution that we are ready to render any sacrifice for the honour of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," Shehbaz wrote.

Related items

Accepting PM Shehbaz Sharif's request, NA Speaker Ashraf decided to discuss the issue of derogatory remarks by the fascist BJP leaders during the budget session of the assembly today.

He allotted one hour for the discussion and invited the Opposition to attend the session. He said this was not a matter concerning a political party or an individual but a matter of faith. The discussion on the issue would be followed by a debate on the budget.

More From Pakistan:

Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court

Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court
IMF unhappy over non-implementation of its income tax proposals: Miftah Ismail

IMF unhappy over non-implementation of its income tax proposals: Miftah Ismail
Pak vs WI: Authorities yet to register FIR against fan who ran into ground, say sources

Pak vs WI: Authorities yet to register FIR against fan who ran into ground, say sources
'Powerful quarters are disturbed due to ongoing crisis,' says Imran Khan

'Powerful quarters are disturbed due to ongoing crisis,' says Imran Khan

Pakistan condemns brutal treatment of Muslims protesting in India

Pakistan condemns brutal treatment of Muslims protesting in India
No hurdles should be placed if Pervez Musharraf wants to return to Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

No hurdles should be placed if Pervez Musharraf wants to return to Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
High-level PPP huddle seeks parliament's role in countering terrorism

High-level PPP huddle seeks parliament's role in countering terrorism
Watch: Distressed passengers panic during turbulent flight

Watch: Distressed passengers panic during turbulent flight
Former PPP leader Dr Sikandar Mendhro passes away

Former PPP leader Dr Sikandar Mendhro passes away

The ‘untold story’ behind the fall of Arif Naqvi

The ‘untold story’ behind the fall of Arif Naqvi
How is the ban on imported products affecting people?

How is the ban on imported products affecting people?

Latest

view all