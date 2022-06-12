 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 12 2022
Web Desk

Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

A Pakistani soldier patrols near Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
  • 25-year-old Shahzaib Imtiaz sacrifices his life while fighting bravely, brief statement by ISPR says.
  • Says martyred soldier was a resident of Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi.
  • Says area is being cleared to eliminate possible terrorists.

A soldier of the armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Data Khel area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

"Sipahi Shahzaib Imtiaz embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during a crossfire with terrorists," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing read.

It said that the 25-year-old martyred soldier was a resident of Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi.

The ISPR further stated that the area is being cleared to eliminate the threat of possible terrorists.

Two terrorists gunned down in N Waziristan

Two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Hassan Khel of North Waziristan District, the ISPR said last Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces had launched the operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," said the ISPR. It added that the terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

