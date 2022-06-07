 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Security forces patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
Two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Hassan Khel of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces had launched the operation on Monday on reported presence of terrorists.

"During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists," said the ISPR. It added that the terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

