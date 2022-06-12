PM wants authorities to be prepared ahead of heavy rainfall forecast for June end

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi amid rain. Photo: File

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs ministers, concerned department to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier, PMD predicted that country is expected to receive “above average rainfall” during upcoming monsoon season.

The PM asks for timely supply of necessary equipment for protection of crops and animals in agrarian areas.

ISLAMABAD: In light of the Met Office’s forecast of above normal rainfall in the last week of June, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed ministers and the concerned departments to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation as well alert the provinces and district administrations.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a statement, predicted that the country is expected to receive “above average rainfall” during the upcoming monsoon season. It further said that pre-monsoon rains are likely to start in the last week of June.

‘Comprehensive strategy’

PM Shehbaz directed to devise a comprehensive strategy in collaboration with the provinces, considering the forecast of heavy monsoon downpours.

He directed that all precautionary measures should be taken in accordance with the forecast of the meteorological department, besides ensuring arrangements in the low laying areas and in those regions which could be affected during the rainy period.

The prime minister also asked for timely supply of necessary equipment and other necessary steps for the protection of crops and animals in the agrarian areas.

‘Residents in the affected areas should be forewarned’

The prime minister further observed that residents in the affected areas should be forewarned and shifted to safer areas.

Other steps like proper drainage, dredging of nullahs and water channels and fumigation should also be taken, he added.