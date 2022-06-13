 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Reuters

Top Tony awards for ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ in Broadway season after pandemic

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Top Tony awards for ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ in Broadway season after pandemic
Top Tony awards for ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ in Broadway season after pandemic

"A Strange Loop," the story of a Black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright, won the Tony award for best new musical on Sunday as Broadway honored its first season since the long pandemic shutdown.

"The Lehman Trilogy," about the rise and fall of investment firm Lehman Brothers, took the best new play honor at a live ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

"Strange Loop" triumphed over "MJ," a crowd-pleasing musical about Michael Jackson. Star Myles Frost won best actor in a musical for playing the King of Pop.

Being on stage to accept the Tony felt like a "miracle," said Ben Power, the writer of "Lehman Trilogy", after COVID-19 halted preview shows of the play, for 577 days.

"In New York, even after everything, even after today, anything is possible," Power said, adding that the play had been written as "a hymn to the city of New York."

Simon Russell Beale, the star of "Lehman Trilogy", won the Tony for lead actor in a play. Joaquina Kalukango took best actress in a musical for "Paradise Square."

For best revival of a musical, Tony voters honored "Company," the final project backed by composer and theater legend Stephen Sondheim, who died in November.

The new "Company" reverses the gender roles of the original, which centered on a single man considering his life choices as he turned 35. Producer Chris Harper thanked Sondheim "for letting us re-imagine the classic musical."

Patti LuPone won her third Tony award for a supporting role in "Company" and thanked, among others, "all of the COVID safety people" for making Broadway's return possible. In the audience were 150 COVID-19 safety managers who had kept shows running.

Best play revival went to "Take Me Out," the story of a gay baseball player.

Deirde O'Connell won the Tony for lead actress in a play for "Dana H." As she accepted her trophy, she encouraged aspiring writers to "make the weird art."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp to receive another hug from Camille Vasquez soon after viral video?

Johnny Depp to receive another hug from Camille Vasquez soon after viral video?
Rebel Wilson reacts to ‘Disney Princess’ partner controversy

Rebel Wilson reacts to ‘Disney Princess’ partner controversy
Julia Roberts uses Queen Elizabeth's picture to promote 'Gaslit' finale

Julia Roberts uses Queen Elizabeth's picture to promote 'Gaslit' finale

Jennifer Aniston reveals she still has the dress Courteney Cox wore in 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston reveals she still has the dress Courteney Cox wore in 'Friends'
'Top Gun: Maverick' stays strong with $50 million at box office

'Top Gun: Maverick' stays strong with $50 million at box office

Meghan Markle becomes Twitter trend as fans express solidarity after UK visit

Meghan Markle becomes Twitter trend as fans express solidarity after UK visit

Why is Johnny Depp ignoring Angelina Jolie who warned him about Amber Heard?

Why is Johnny Depp ignoring Angelina Jolie who warned him about Amber Heard?
Netflix announces second season of 'Squid Game'

Netflix announces second season of 'Squid Game'
Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events
John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here
Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'

Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'

Latest

view all