Greta Gerwig explains her vision of Narnia as trailer divides longtime fans

Greta Gerwig is standing by her creative vision for Narnia the new trailer for the upcoming prequel, set to Led Zappelin’s Stairway to Heaven, divides longtime fans.

Speaking during a Q&A with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Tuesday, October 13, the award-winning filmmaker insisted that the “epic” rock anthem captures the essence of the story.

“It’s a narrative. It’s about a spiritual journey. It’s about the true path of enlightenment and spirituality, and then this path of false idols and the wrong roads you can go down,” Gerwig, 43, explained, per Entertainment Weekly. “And I was like, ‘This is exactly the story of this movie.’”

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Set to hit theatres on February 12, The Magician’s Nephew is the first film ever to secure permission to use Stairway to Heaven.

“They had not let it be used in anything,” Gerwig said. “I was so moved that they allowed me to use the song.”

The Barbie director personally presented the project to the song’s writers, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, who ultimately gave their approval. She said both musicians admire Narnia author C.S. Lewis and connected with the story’s themes.

“They did it because they saw the heart of the story in the film and they, too, love C.S. Lewis, and they have a reverence for his work,” she explained.

The adaptation stars David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan, with Meryl Streep voicing Aslan.

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