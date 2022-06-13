 
ICC ODI rankings: Pakistan jump a spot over India after whitewash of West Indies

Pakistan celebrate win against West Indies on Sunday. — Twitter/PCB
Whitewashing West Indies in the recently concluded home series in Multan helped Pakistan take the fourth position from India in the latest International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI team rankings.

The recent triumph earned Pakistan 106 points. However, India is just one point behind at fifth position with 105 points. Meanwhile, New Zealand rank first with 125 points and Australia rank second with 107 points on the ICC ODI points table.

Pakistan recently overtook England by snatching the fifth position from them, according to ICC's rankings from the start of May.

Moreover, South Africa have retained the sixth position with 99 points, while Bangladesh stand at seventh position with 95 points.

