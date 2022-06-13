Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside

Queen of pop Britney Spears tied the knot with her longtime partner Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday.

On Sunday, the music icon took to her Instagram handle and posted three similar portraits of herself.

In each snap, the Gimme More crooner was seen covering her face with both her hands. She captioned the first post, “First pic I’ve ever done with my hands on my face like this!!! Year of first times … on the bucket list I guess !!! Psss … great movie too !!!”





The other two portraits featured two black and white snaps and one color photo in which Britney was seen clad in a puffed-sleeve white shirt, and had her blonde tresses pulled halfway back, with her bangs framing her face.

However the Toxic crooner’s 41.5M followers disagreed with her claim and reminded the singer of her previous cover for song Hold It Against Me, which saw her in the same exact pose.



One of her fans commented, “Have you forgotten the hold it against me cover art?”

Another one wrote, “What about hold it against me single cover,” and added a laughing and wink-eye icon to soften the criticism.