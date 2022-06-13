PIA flight stranded in Syria departs for Pakistan

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — AFP/File

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, that was stranded in Syria due to the Israeli bombing of the Damascus airport, has departed from the country for Pakistan.



According to sources, the flight will reach the Karachi International Airport at 10pm tonight.

The flight departed on the special directives of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The PIA finalised plans to send a flight to Syria after a request was made via a letter by the Pakistani envoy in Damascus. The letter was addressed to the PIA CEO and the Government of Pakistan.



Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

On Saturday, Syria had confirmed major damage, including to runways at the Damascus International Airport, after it was closed for repairs due to Israeli air strikes.

The transport ministry said in a statement that runways were out of service.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.