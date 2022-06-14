 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

A representational image. — AFP/File
A representational image. — AFP/File

  • Met office forecasts weather will remain humid, partly cloudy today.
  • There is a chance of drizzling at night or early morning.
  • PMD’s official says first spell of pre-monsoon rainfall likely to begin from June 22 or 23.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday light drizzle in the metropolis in the next 24 hours, Geo News reported.

The Met Office forecast that the weather will remain hot, humid and partly cloudy in the port city, with a chance of drizzling at night or early morning.

In its daily briefing, the PMD said that the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius in the early hours today (Tuesday) while the maximum temperature over the course of the day will likely be between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, it added.

Meanwhile, humidity has been recorded at 75%, while winds are blowing from the southwest at 18 kmph.

First spell of pre-monsoon rainfall

On Monday, PMD’s Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz had said that Karachi is likely to receive the first spell of pre-monsoon rainfall on June 22 or 23.

He said that Karachi is expected to receive light to moderate showers in this period.

“Monsoon downpours are expected to formally start in Karachi in end-June or in the initial days of July [this year],” he said, adding the country is likely to receive 10% to 30% more rains this year as compared to the previous seasons.

More From Pakistan:

Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA
In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change

In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change
US Ambassador Blome rejects Imran Khan's 'regime change' claim, calls for dialogue

US Ambassador Blome rejects Imran Khan's 'regime change' claim, calls for dialogue

Chances of Nawaz Sharif's homecoming even slimmer amid new UK COVID variant

Chances of Nawaz Sharif's homecoming even slimmer amid new UK COVID variant
Senior journalist reaches home after brief detention

Senior journalist reaches home after brief detention
Default inevitable if Imran Khan had stayed in power: Shahid Khaqan

Default inevitable if Imran Khan had stayed in power: Shahid Khaqan
Heritage Golf World Cup 2022: Rehman, Anwar quality for finals

Heritage Golf World Cup 2022: Rehman, Anwar quality for finals
Punjab Assembly budget session postponed till 1pm tomorrow

Punjab Assembly budget session postponed till 1pm tomorrow
‘No link between Imran’s Russia visit, no-confidence motion,’ FM Bilawal stresses

‘No link between Imran’s Russia visit, no-confidence motion,’ FM Bilawal stresses
PIA flight carrying stranded passengers in Syria reaches Karachi

PIA flight carrying stranded passengers in Syria reaches Karachi

PTI challenges ECP’s decision of not unseating defecting MNAs in SC

PTI challenges ECP’s decision of not unseating defecting MNAs in SC

Latest

view all