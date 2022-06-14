Sania Mirza's latest Instagram post leaves fans awestruck

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza regularly posts photos, videos, and reels on Instagram to keep her fans engaged — and her latest post has left people awestruck.
"Strength. Courage. Grace," Mirza captioned her photo, in which she could be seen wearing an elegant outfit.
The tennis ace wore a white ribbed shirt under a black blazer with blue jeans and she also put on nude pink lipstick. To complete her look, Mirza wore a silver necklace and a ring. She let her wavy hair down.
Reacting to Mirza's post, Indian actor Rakshanda Khan said: "And beautyyyyyyyy".
A user, inserting emojis of fire and love, said: "Stunning, attractive."
Another user said: "Wow."
Several other users used heart, amazing, and other emojis while commenting on the tennis ace's photo.