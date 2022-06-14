Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

— Screengrab

Interior minister alleges Shahzad Akbar was involved in misappropriation of Rs50b in private housing project case.

Rana Sanaullah says Akbar was working as a "broker" for Imran Khan.

Interior minister addressed a press conference after cabinet meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday revealed details of former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged corruption.



Addressing a press conference, after the cabinet meeting, flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Communications Minister Asad Mahmood, the interior minister blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for being wrongly labelled as "Sadiq and Amin".



He accused that the documents shown by the ousted premier for approval were all passed through the cabinet without the members being informed about its details.

Citing sources, Rana Sana said that later it was revealed that funds worth Rs50 billion under a private housing scheme were transferred to the UK illegally which was later traced by the authorities and was confiscated by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The interior minister alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan’s corruption czar Mirza Shahzad Akbar was involved in the misappropriation of Rs50 billion in a case related to a private housing project which was unearthed in the UK.

Rana Sanaullah said that Akbar was working as a "broker" for Imran Khan.