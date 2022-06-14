 
Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior minister alleges Shahzad Akbar was involved in misappropriation of Rs50b in private housing project case.
  • Rana Sanaullah says Akbar was working as a "broker" for Imran Khan.
  • Interior minister addressed a press conference after cabinet meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday revealed details of former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged corruption.

Addressing a press conference, after the cabinet meeting, flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Communications Minister Asad Mahmood, the interior minister blamed former prime minister Imran Khan for being wrongly labelled as "Sadiq and Amin".

He accused that the documents shown by the ousted premier for approval were all passed through the cabinet without the members being informed about its details.

Citing sources, Rana Sana said that later it was revealed that funds worth Rs50 billion under a private housing scheme were transferred to the UK illegally which was later traced by the authorities and was confiscated by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The interior minister alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan’s corruption czar Mirza Shahzad Akbar was involved in the misappropriation of Rs50 billion in a case related to a private housing project which was unearthed in the UK.

Rana Sanaullah said that Akbar was working as a "broker" for Imran Khan.

Persons in authority benefited from amendment in ECL rules: CJP Bandial

WATCH: Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA

Money laundering case: Why was PM Shehbaz Sharif granted bail?

Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide

In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change

US Ambassador Blome rejects Imran Khan's 'regime change' claim, calls for dialogue

Chances of Nawaz Sharif's homecoming even slimmer amid new UK COVID variant

Senior journalist reaches home after brief detention

Default inevitable if Imran Khan had stayed in power: Shahid Khaqan

