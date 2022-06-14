Video: PPP MPA snatches Dua Bhutto’s phone amid Sindh Assembly ruckus

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Provincial Assembly on Tuesday, and in keeping with the tradition, the Opposition created a ruckus during the session.



But the commotion did not end there.

After the chief minister’s speech concluded, PPP lawmakers surrounded PTI member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Dua Bhutto after which PPP's Kulsoom Akhtar Chandio and Dua ended up fighting with each other, and during the altercation, the PPP lawmaker snatched the PTI MPA’s mobile phone.

PPP lawmakers and PTI leader Dua Bhutto get into an altercation at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, on June 14, 2022. — Rana Javaid

Chandio then handed over the phone to PPP MPA Mansoor Wassan. He then left the hall with her phone.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said Chandio and Wassan snatched Dua’s phone from her. “Bilawal and Asif Zardari’s lawmakers have proved that they are thieves.”

Zaman said he has video evidence of the incident and warned that the party would lodge a first information report (FIR) against the lawmakers involved.

For her part, Dua said that PPP MPAs grabbed her and stopped her from exiting the assembly hall.