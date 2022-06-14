 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Rana Javaid

Video: PPP MPA snatches Dua Bhutto’s phone amid Sindh Assembly ruckus

By
Rana Javaid

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Provincial Assembly on Tuesday, and in keeping with the tradition, the Opposition created a ruckus during the session.

But the commotion did not end there.

After the chief minister’s speech concluded, PPP lawmakers surrounded PTI member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Dua Bhutto after which PPP's Kulsoom Akhtar Chandio and Dua ended up fighting with each other, and during the altercation, the PPP lawmaker snatched the PTI MPA’s mobile phone. 

PPP lawmakers and PTI leader Dua Bhutto get into an altercation at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, on June 14, 2022. — Rana Javaid
PPP lawmakers and PTI leader Dua Bhutto get into an altercation at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, on June 14, 2022. — Rana Javaid

Chandio then handed over the phone to PPP MPA Mansoor Wassan. He then left the hall with her phone.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said Chandio and Wassan snatched Dua’s phone from her. “Bilawal and Asif Zardari’s lawmakers have proved that they are thieves.”

Zaman said he has video evidence of the incident and warned that the party would lodge a first information report (FIR) against the lawmakers involved.

For her part, Dua said that PPP MPAs grabbed her and stopped her from exiting the assembly hall.

More From Pakistan:

HEC announces fully-funded international scholarship

HEC announces fully-funded international scholarship
IHC to hear pleas of Noor Mukadam case convicts on June 28

IHC to hear pleas of Noor Mukadam case convicts on June 28
Allegations against commission are 'baseless', says ECP

Allegations against commission are 'baseless', says ECP
Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah
Persons in authority benefited from amendment in ECL rules: CJP Bandial

Persons in authority benefited from amendment in ECL rules: CJP Bandial
WATCH: Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

WATCH: Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA
Money laundering case: Why was PM Shehbaz Sharif granted bail?

Money laundering case: Why was PM Shehbaz Sharif granted bail?
Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide
In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change

In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change

Latest

view all